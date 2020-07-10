VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials are set to release a written update on new COVID-19 cases in the province on Friday afternoon.

The update is expected to be released after 3 p.m.

On Thursday, health officials announced 20 new cases of COVID-19, but no new deaths related to the virus.

Thursday’s update brought B.C.'s total number of coronavirus cases to 3,028 since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, 186 people have died over the same period.

There remain 175 active cases of the virus as of Thursday, with 17 people in hospital, four of them in critical or acute care.

The majority of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases have been located in the Lower Mainland, with the Fraser Health region reporting 1,596 cases and the Vancouver Coastal Health region seeing 982.

Elsewhere in the province, the Island Health region has seen 133 cases, the Interior Health region has reported 201 cases while the Northern Health region has diagnosed 65 since the pandemic began.

A total of 2,667 people have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.