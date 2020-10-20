VICTORIA -- British Columbia health officials will provide an update on new COVID-19 cases in the province over the past 24 hours on Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 499 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths related to the virus.

The cases and deaths were recorded over a 72-hour period, from Friday to Monday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 253 people have died of COVID-19, and 11,687 cases have been confirmed in B.C.

As of Monday, 1,639 cases were considered active across the province, including 67 people who were in hospital for treatment, 19 of whom required critical care.

Three more cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the Island Health region over the weekend, bringing the Vancouver Island’s total number of cases to 243 since the pandemic began.

Of those cases, 14 were considered active as of Tuesday morning, none of which required hospitalization. Further details on the cases, including where they are approximately located, can be found here.

On Monday, B.C.’s top doctor said that the province was experiencing its “second wave” of COVID-19.

“One can say that we are on in our second wave here in B.C., but we are in control of what this second wave looks like,” she said.

She urged everyone to continue to be cautious so that the province’s health-care system does not become overwhelmed.

“We need, however, to make sure that we are doing what we can to avoid a steep and sudden increase in cases that we have seen in other parts of Canada, in neighbouring countries, and across the world,” said Henry.

Since the start of the pandemic, 9,753 people have recovered from COVID-19 across B.C.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.