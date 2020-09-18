VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials will release a written update on new COVID-19 cases in the province on Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, health officials announced 165 new cases of COVID-19, the largest single-day increase the province has recorded since the pandemic began.

Yesterday’s update brought B.C.’s total number of cases to 7,663, of which 1,705 were active as of Thursday.

There are now 57 people in hospital for treatment of the virus, 22 of whom require critical care.

On Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced one more person had died of COVID-19, bringing the province’s death toll to 220.

The pair expressed their condolences to the family and caregivers of the deceased.

The Island Health region has seen a total of 196 cases of the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began, an increase of one from Wednesday.

Eleven cases are considered active in the health authority as of Tuesday.

A total of 5,719 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered in B.C.

