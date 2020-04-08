VICTORIA -- Provincial health authorities will provide a live update on the COVID-19 situation in B.C. at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths related to the virus.

The announcements brought B.C.’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 1,291. The province has also recorded 43 deaths related to the virus as of Tuesday.

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there were some signs that the province had begun slowing the rate of transmission of the virus.

However, both officials stressed that it was critical to continue following provincial health orders, especially with the long weekend approaching.

"Many of us – millions around the world of many faiths – will be celebrating these major religious holidays. And we'll be celebrating collectively around the world in ways we've never done before in many cases," said Henry.

"Right now, when we know that this virus continues to circulate in our communities, coming together of even small groups can be very problematic."

Dix added that it was important that people avoid travelling, even within the province, during the pandemic.

The health minister advised holding religious holidays virtually, and to reach out to loved ones by telephone or other remote methods.

“Let’s bend the curve, not bend the rules,” said Dix on Tuesday. “Let’s continue to be 100 per cent all in.”

As of Tuesday, there were 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health region. Of those cases, 11 people were in hospital for treatment.

The 3 p.m. news conference will be livestreamed here and on CTV News Vancouver Island.