VICTORIA -- Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be speaking live on Monday afternoon to provide an update on new COVID-19 cases in B.C. over the last three days.

The briefing will be streamed live at 3 p.m.

On Friday, health officials announced 223 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province’s total to 12,554 since the pandemic began.

The update marked the third consecutive day that B.C. added more than 200 cases of COVID-19 in a 24-hour period

The largest number of COVID-19 cases seen in one day in B.C. occurred just one day earlier, on Thursday, when a record-setting 274 cases were confirmed in the province.

As of Friday, 2,009 cases of COVID-19 were considered active across the province, including 75 people who were in hospital for treatment, 24 of whom required critical care.

No deaths related to the virus were reported Friday, leaving the province’s death toll at 256.

As of Friday, the Island Health region had recorded a total of 250 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 15 were considered active on Oct. 23, none of which required hospitalization.

A total of 4,637 people are under public health monitoring due to exposure to COVID-19 in B.C., health officials said Friday, while 10,247 people are considered recovered.

