

The Canadian Press





Figures from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control show the rate of syphilis infections in the province is the highest it has been in 30 years.

There were 919 new cases of the sexually transmitted disease reported last year, a 33 per cent leap from the year prior.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says rates of syphilis had been falling for some time but more women, gay and bisexual men are reporting the illness.

A syphilis outbreak was declared in Alberta in July while rates have also jumped in Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Henry says it's time the public became more proactive about testing and treatment.