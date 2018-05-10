

CTV Vancouver Island





The opioid crisis in British Columbia shows no signs of slowing as the province saw the second-highest number of monthly overdose deaths in March.

There were 161 suspected illicit drug overdose deaths in March 2018, the most since 162 people were killed by overdoses in December 2016, according to the BC Coroner's Service.

The deadly opioid fentanyl was detected in 129 out of the 161 illicit overdose deaths.

It's a 58 per cent increase over the number of drug overdoses deaths in B.C. the month prior.

The new report also shows that Vancouver Island Health Authority is tied with Vancouver's health authority for the highest rate of illicit drug overdose deaths, with 37 deaths per 100,000 people.

The island saw 28 overdose deaths in March, compared with 16 deaths in February,

On the island, Victoria has felt the brunt of the crisis with the third-highest number overdose deaths in the province so far this year at 34.

Last year, the capital city saw 91 illicit overdose deaths, behind only Surrey and Vancouver.