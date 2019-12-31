VICTORIA -- Olivia was the most popular name for babies born in B.C. in 2019.

The long-standing frontrunner was followed by Oliver, Lucas, Liam, Ethan, Noah, William, Benjamin, Charlotte, Emma and Leo in popularity among British Columbians, according to the Ministry of Health's Vital Statistics Agency.

The preliminary survey of names was conducted between from Jan. 1 to Dec. 18.

In 2018, Liam was the top choice for babies born in B.C., followed closely by Olivia, Emma, Lucas, Oliver, Benjamin, Ethan, Noah, Logan and Amelia, according to numbers released by the province each year.

An estimated 40,978 babies were born in B.C. in 2019, down from the 43,844 babies born in 2018.

A full list of B.C.'s most historically popular baby names can be found on the province's vital statistics website.