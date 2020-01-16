VICTORIA -- The B.C. government has promised to add 74 new childcare spaces in Sidney, as part of the province's New Spaces Fund.

The new spaces will be hosted at Lulu’s Kids Corporation located at 9824 4th St., and will be divided into 24 spaces for infants and toddlers, and 50 for children aged three and above.

While Lulu's Kids Corporation is already up and running, the 74 new childcare spots will be introduced once the centre's property has finished expansions.

In total, Lulu's will offer four programming spaces, four quiet areas, 3,300 square feet of outdoor space and a vegetable garden.

The province says that the centre's expansion and outdoor garden will help children connect with Sidney's natural environment.

"Early childhood education is such an important period of time, and the provision of progressive, inclusive, and for-childhood programming to support our youth and families adds so much to the future of our communities," said Mary Sutherland, Lulu’s Kids Corporation centre director.

"These new spaces will give Sidney parents the option to go back to work or school and give children a safe place to learn, grow and socialize in their most formative years," added Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Child Care, in a news release Thursday.