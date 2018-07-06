

CTV Vancouver Island





It appears the case of a missing father and his young son has been solved on social media – by the man who went missing himself.

Port Alberni man Jan Stelmaszyk was reported missing along with his three-year-old son after they weren't heard from for four days while on a camping trip.

In a release issued Thursday, RCMP said family contacted them Tuesday morning.

They reported that Stelmaszyk was previously posting photos of his camping trip on Instagram but hadn't posted anything new or contacted them for four days.

Police said they were concerned because Stelmasyk did not have any cell phone communication and authorities wanted to ensure he and his son's well-being.

But a Thursday evening Instagram post from Stelmaszyk's account seemed to confirm the pair is okay.

"OMG!!! I just woke up to realize me and my son are 'missing.' That 'some family members' are 'concerned' about where we are and that I haven’t posted anything on social media for a couple of days," said a caption posted with a photo of two young kids in a stroller eating pizza.

He included the hashtags #fakenews and #backtoposting in the post, and tagged his location as Arco, Italy, prompting some confusion from followers.

"How does one's family go from thinking you are missing on Vancouver Island to finding out you are in Italy??" one person wrote.

Others suggested the tagged location was just a joke.

CTV News has reached out to Port Alberni RCMP for comment.