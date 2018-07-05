

CTV Vancouver Island





Mounties are searching for a Port Alberni father and his young son who set out on a camping trip and haven't been seen or heard from in four days.

Jan Stelmaszyk, 35, and his three-year-old son Matt Bartnik are believed to be camping somewhere on Vancouver Island, possibly in the Victoria area, according to Port Alberni RCMP.

Their family contacted Mounties Tuesday morning to report that Stelmaszyk was previously posting pictures of the trip to Instagram, but hadn't posted anything new or sent any messages for four days.

Stelmaszyk does not have any cell phone communication, according to investigators.

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for the father and son and call if they see them.

Stelmaszyk is described as white, 6'2", 155 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a full beard and moustache. His son is white, three-and-a-half years old with a thin build, longer collar-length light brown hair and grey eyes.

The father drives a white 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe with BC licence plates CL9 65H.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 250-723-2424 or Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.