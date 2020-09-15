VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials say 97 new cases of COVID-19 have been discovered over the past 24-hours.

The update brings the province’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,376 since the pandemic began.

No deaths related to the virus were seen between Monday and Tuesday, leaving the province’s death toll to stand at 219.

There are now 1,590 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 63 people who are in hospital for treatment, 20 of whom require intensive care.

A total of 3,001 people are currently under active public health monitoring due to exposure to known coronavirus cases, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint written statement.

The pair also announced one new COVID-19 outbreak within the province’s health-care system Tuesday.

The outbreak is located at the OPAL by Element assisted living facility in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

There are now 14 health-care outbreaks in B.C., 11 of which are located in long-term or assisted living facilities. The remaining three outbreaks are located at acute-care facilities.

All of the outbreaks are located in either the Vancouver Coastal Health region or the Fraser Health region.

No new community outbreaks have appeared in B.C. over the past 24-hours. However, health officials note that community exposure events continue to occur.

“Let’s continue to monitor ourselves for symptoms and to modify our activities so we can all manage COVID-19 as it remains in our communities,” said Dix and Henry.

“Let’s take the precautions we need to that will protect ourselves, our loved ones, our elders and our communities,” the pair added.

Most of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases have been located in the Lower Mainland, with 3,784 discovered in the Fraser Health region and 2,608 confirmed in the Vancouver Coastal Health region since the pandemic began.

Elsewhere in the province, the Interior Health region has reported 479 cases while the Northern Health region has confirmed 225.

Since the start of the pandemic, 195 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Island Health region. No new cases were discovered in the health authority since Monday.

Meanwhile, 85 people who reside outside of Canada have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

Since the start of the pandemic, 5,548 people have recovered from COVID-19 in B.C.