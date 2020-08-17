VICTORIA -- The British Columbia government says it will provide $2 million to support arts and cultural venues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province says the Arts Infrastructure Program will allow arts and culture groups, including Indigenous organizations, to apply for up to $75,000 to improve venue spaces or up to $40,000 to buy new equipment.

The program is intended to "help make sure people can access art and culture throughout B.C.,” said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Lisa Beare in a statement Monday.

"Arts and culture venues are crucial for a thriving sector, but the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted them deeply," Beare said.

The grants will be administered through the BC Arts Council. Applications for the funding are open until Oct. 19 through the BC Arts Council website here.

"Arts and culture groups operate vital spaces in our communities and they need support to upgrade their facilities," said BC Arts Council chair Susan Jackson.

"I am delighted that arts and cultural groups from around the province, including those from equity-seeking, regional and Indigenous communities, will have the opportunity to enhance their existing spaces – whether that’s building new spaces for sharing traditional knowledge, expanding exhibition areas or acquiring equipment to share work digitally."