Fire crews from the Coastal Fire Centre are now on the scene of Vancouver Island’s latest wildfire, located 20 kilometres west of Campbell River.

The fire was reported around noon and is just half a kilometre away from the campground at BC Hydro’s Strathcona Dam.

It is currently estimated to be 0.2 hectares in size.

Coastal Fire Centre spokesperson Jeanne Larsen said one helicopter is on-site bucketing the flames and is supporting a three-person fire suppression crew which is currently trying to establish a control line.

She said crews will face some strong winds in the area and will request additional resources if necessary.

BC Hydro spokesman Stephen Watson says Hydro crews are monitoring the situation as well, given the close proximity to the dam and transmission lines.

An incident commander is currently on scene trying to determine the cause of the blaze.