Firefighters are battling a 12-hectare fire by air and by ground after it sparked up near Campbell River on Wednesday.

The blaze was mainly burning in a slash area but briefly prompted the evacuation of the Quinsam Coal Mine, according to the Coastal Fire Centre.

"The fire started in slash, so a cut block essentially, and the fire was active throughout the evening," said spokeswoman Brandi Burns.

Workers who began their 4 p.m. shift Wednesday were told to leave the underground mine around 5:30 p.m.

When they got to the surface, members of the mine's rescue team began battling the blaze until Coastal Fire Centre crews arrived.

The fire briefly crept into heavy forest but crews managed to extinguish that portion.

Two helicopters, and a trio of three-person attack times were dispatched as well as two five-person teams for a total of 19 personnel.

The fire appears to be human caused, the fire centre said.

It's the first significant blaze in the region this year and has fire officials concerned about what's ahead.

"We haven't had a significant amount of rain in quite some time, and a few weeks of warm dry weather, it doesn't take long for areas to dry out and for the fire hazard to increase," Burns said.

There's no estimate on how long it will take to extinguish the blaze.