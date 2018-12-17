

CTV Vancouver Island





B.C.'s wild weather has carried over into a new week as wind warnings were once again issued for much of Vancouver Island on Monday.

Environment Canada issued the warnings for east and west Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands.

An intense front set to arrive Monday afternoon will cause southeast winds to strengthen, peaking in the late afternoon or early evening.

Wind speeds could reach 70 kilometres an hour for most of the affection regions, while it could push 80 km/h over exposed coastal sections of west Vancouver Island.

The agency warns that the wind could toss loose objects around or cause tree branches to snap off.

Wind warnings were also issued several times over the last week, prompting BC Ferries to cancel several busy sailings between Vancouver and Victoria and cutting power to thousands of homes.