VICTORIA -- Police in Langford arrested a 33-year-old Saanich woman suspected of driving drunk following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday.

The West Shore RCMP responded to a reported collision in the 800-block of Goldstream Avenue at approximately 4:40 p.m.

An attending officer determined one of the drivers was impaired by alcohol. The 33-year-old Saanich woman was detained for an impaired driving investigation.

Police determined the woman did not have a valid driver’s licence and had her three children – all under 12 years old – with her in the vehicle.

Police say the children were picked up at the scene by a family member and family services was notified.

Investigators are recommending charges of impaired driving.