Crash causes delays, cuts power to 1,100 near East Sooke
Published Thursday, November 12, 2020 8:17AM PST Last Updated Thursday, November 12, 2020 9:20AM PST
Power outage near East Sooke on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 (BC Hydro)
VICTORIA -- More than 1,100 homes and businesses near East Sooke are in the dark Thursday morning after a truck moving a house collided with power lines.
The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. at Gillespie Road near East Sooke Road.
BC Hydro says 1,141 customers have been without power since 5:59 a.m. Crews are on site working to restore electricity to the area.
The Sooke School District says the crash was preventing school buses from getting through the area. The district was asking parents to reach out to each other and carpool where possible.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.