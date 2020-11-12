VICTORIA -- More than 1,100 homes and businesses near East Sooke are in the dark Thursday morning after a truck moving a house collided with power lines.

The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. at Gillespie Road near East Sooke Road.

BC Hydro says 1,141 customers have been without power since 5:59 a.m. Crews are on site working to restore electricity to the area.

The Sooke School District says the crash was preventing school buses from getting through the area. The district was asking parents to reach out to each other and carpool where possible.

An accident on Gillespie Road is blocking #SD62 buses from getting through for East Sooke students. RCMP estimates it may be closed 2-3 hours. Please ride share and reach out to each other. — School District #62 (@SD62_Sooke) November 12, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.