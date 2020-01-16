VICTORIA -- All remaining tenants of a troubled Langford highrise building have been told to vacate their homes immediately after safety issues were revealed last month.

The 90-unit Danbrook One development opened its doors to renters last spring at 2766 Claude Rd.

In December, B.C.'s professional engineering regulator raised concerns about the building's design and construction after the development's engineer came under investigation. Then the City of Langford took the unusual step of warning residents their homes may not be structurally sound, and offered to help find new accommodations for those wishing to leave.

On Thursday, the building's owner told all remaining Danbrook One residents they no longer have a choice – they must take their belongings and leave now.

Owner Centurion Property Associates said it does not yet know the extent of repairs needed, nor how long they will take to complete.

"Since we do not, at this time, even have a scope of work that may be required to restore the occupancy permit or a timeline for the completion of repairs, and some residents have not as yet relocated, we have to take the unfortunate step of requiring all remaining residents to vacate their units for their own safety and to remove their belongings from the building as soon as possible," the company said in a statement Thursday.

A letter Centurion sent to residents says the company will pay $1,000 for each suite "as a gesture of compassionate assistance to assist residents with relocation."

Tenant Tad Martin said he is outraged by the offer.

"That is not enough to help any of us, at all," Martin told CTV News on Thursday. "That is not compassionate."

The City of Langford revoked the occupancy permit for the highrise in December and hired an outside engineering firm to reassess the building's structural integrity.