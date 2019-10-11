On Friday, Vancouver Island University (VIU) announced a new partnership with Adidas and Kahunaverse Sports Group (KSG) for their Mariners athletics program.

KSG will now become the university's annual official uniform, sports apparel and T-shirt provider for the Mariners during the B.C. PACWEST conference.

“When looking for a team apparel and uniform provider, Kahunaverse Sports and Adidas provided the best program and opportunity for us to outfit our Mariners’ student-athletes for success,” said Stephanie White, VIU Director High Performance Sport, Recreation and Physical Literacy in a news release on Friday.

"Adidas is a global leader in sport apparel, uniforms and the shoe industry, combined with Kahunaverse’s experience in the Canadian college and university field, provides us a solid partner for our program," said White.

Besides the annual PACWEST partnership, KSG has promised to offer VIU specialty pricing on Adidas merchandise and athlete discounts at Kahunaverse Sports e-commerce site. In the future, KSG may also establish a 24/7 online Mariners athletics apparel store website.

“We are thrilled to be welcomed into the VIU family," said KSG in a statement on Friday.

"Stephanie and her team have done an amazing job taking the Mariners to new heights and we look forward to what comes next. It’s an absolute pleasure to partner with such a great institution….#GoMariners."