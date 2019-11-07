VICTORIA – More than 80 passengers are stranded aboard a BC Ferries vessel off Vancouver Island.

The Salish Raven was sailing from the Southern Gulf Islands to Victoria's Swartz Bay when one of its thrusters malfunctioned, leaving 85 passengers plus crew stranded.

BC Ferries tells CTV News that a tug boat is en route to aid the drifting vessel but it was not expected to arrive on scene before 1 p.m.

BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall said passengers are being offered complimentary beverages during the ordeal.

She said the vessel is not hindering the departures or arrivals of other ferries.

The Salish Raven entered service in August 2017 and is one of the ferry service's newest vessels.

BC Ferries says the Mayne Queen vessel will be making an extra round trip between Swartz Bay and Otter Bay Thursday afternoon to accomodate missed sailings.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.