3 people injured in crash involving Victoria police cruiser
Published Monday, February 3, 2020 4:26PM PST Last Updated Monday, February 3, 2020 5:48PM PST
All three were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released. (File photo)
VICTORIA -- A Victoria police officer and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a collision between a police car and another vehicle over the weekend.
The collision happened Saturday night at the intersection of Quadra Street and Hillside Avenue.
Police say the officer was responding to a report of a robbery with a firearm at 10:50 p.m.
The officer drove with emergency lights and siren activated when the cruiser collided with another vehicle with two occupants inside.
All three were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released.
The incident remains under investigation.