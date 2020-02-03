VICTORIA -- A Victoria police officer and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a collision between a police car and another vehicle over the weekend.

The collision happened Saturday night at the intersection of Quadra Street and Hillside Avenue.

Police say the officer was responding to a report of a robbery with a firearm at 10:50 p.m.

The officer drove with emergency lights and siren activated when the cruiser collided with another vehicle with two occupants inside.

All three were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The incident remains under investigation.