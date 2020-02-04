VICTORIA -- Victoria police are searching for two men after a business was reportedly robbed at gunpoint Saturday night.

VicPD says that officers were called to reports of a robbery in the 100-block of Gorge Road East just after 9 p.m.

The caller told police that one of the two men drew a handgun during the robbery before both individuals fled the store.

As police were rushing to the scene, one VicPD officer and two other people suffered non-life threatening injuries when the officer's cruiser, which had its emergency lights on, struck another vehicle with two occupants inside.

All three people were transported to hospital after the crash, and have since been treated and released. The officer is still recovering from their injuries and has not returned to duty, say police.

No one was injured during the armed robbery.

The first suspect is described as a white man with a muscular build who stands more than 6' tall. He is believed to be between 25 and 35 years old, and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a black bandana over his face.

The second suspect is also described as a white man with a muscular build. He appeared approximately 6' tall but was shorter than the first suspect. He is believed to be between 25 and 35 years old and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing on the front and had his face covered with a red bandana.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact VicPD's non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.