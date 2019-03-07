

CTV Vancouver Island





Police have identified the pedestrian struck in a Nanaimo crosswalk Wednesday as a 17-year-old boy.

The teen suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition Thursday.

Nanaimo RCMP say the 17 year old was walking through a crosswalk on Hammond Bay Road when he was struck at the intersection of Hammond Bay and Ventura Road at approximately 3:15 p.m.

The teen was transported to hospital in Nanaimo and then airlifted to Victoria where he remained Thursday.

Police say witness reports indicate the teen was crossing southbound when he was struck by a new model Toyota RAV4.

The 33-year-old driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is co-operating with police.

A section of Hammond Bay Road was closed for several hours Wednesday while investigators examined the scene.

The RAV4 was seized by police and is undergoing mechanical inspections, according to the RCMP.

The Nanaimo RCMP Municipal Traffic Unit is overseeing the investigation and will be exploring all factors involved in the collision.

The victim is enrolled in the Nanaimo Ladysmith School District and officers with the Nanaimo RCMP school liaison unit are engaged in the investigation.

Grief counsellors are in place at the school and throughout the district to assist and comfort any students and staff who have been affected by the incident, according to police.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage related to it is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.