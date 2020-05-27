NANAIMO -- A 100-pound gargoyle named “Petey” was stolen from a home in Nanaimo on Tuesday and the local RCMP are trying to get it back.

“Gargoyles are meant to ward off evil spirits and protect castles,” said Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien. “This was his castle.”

The theft happened sometime in the early morning and police believe more than one person was involved in the heist.

“We’re hoping no bad karma will fall on them and they’ll do the right thing and turn Petey in,” added O’Brien.

The gargoyle is described as two feet tall with a two-foot wingspan. It has glowing glass eyes and weighs about 100 pounds.

The gargoyle was perched on top of a fountain when the thieves gained access to the home on Nichol Street by breaking through a fence panel at the side of the property.

Homeowner Shavauna Ronan has several gargoyles but Petey has been protecting her family from “evil spirits” for 15 years.

“It would be really nice if someone sees him to give him back,” said Ronan. “I just don’t want to see him smashed all over.”

Anyone with information about the gargoyle’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.