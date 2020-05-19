VICTORIA -- The West Shore RCMP are investigating after a truck crashed into the side of a rock wall in Langford Monday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the scene of a single vehicle collision near the intersection of McCallum Road and Cavalcade Terrace at approximately 1:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located the unresponsive driver and lone occupant of the truck inside. He was then taken to hospital for unknown injuries.

Police say the truck, a white Ford F150, is believed to have been travelling on McCallum Road towards Florence Lake Road when it crossed the centre line into oncoming traffic. It continued to drive through the oncoming lane and onto a sidewalk, where it hit a maple tree then struck a rock wall on the front lawn of a home located in the 800-block of McCallum Road.

Mounties say that a small amount of narcotics was found inside the truck. Investigators are now working to determine if impairment was a factor in the collision.

“Incredibly, no one other than the driver was injured in this collision,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP.