

Andy Garland, CTV Vancouver Island





Staff at Yellow Point Farms in Ladysmith are desperately trying to find one of their baby goats after someone snatched it Saturday afternoon.

According to the farm's Facebook page, it was open to the public Saturday between 1-3 p.m. for people to enjoy baby goat snuggles.

The event lets people come to the farm to cuddle with baby goats and watch them play.

But when the farm started to close, one of the goats was nowhere to be seen.

"When we were putting the goats away, we noticed one was missing," said owner Justin Dault.

The 12-day-old goat needs milk from his mother and she’s been crying for him ever since.

The goat is gold in colour with blue eyes, many moon-spots on his body and a belt of white on his left side.

Yellow Point Farm is pleading with whoever has him to bring him back so he can be with his mother, no questions asked.