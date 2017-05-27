

CTV Vancouver Island





B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after a body was found in an Oak Bay creek on Saturday.

Police were called to Bowker Creek near the Oak Bay Recreation Centre around 9:30 a.m. after a passerby discovered the deceased woman.

Oak Bay police say there is no reason to suspect foul play at this time.

The Independent Investigations Office is investigating because a police officer had an interaction with the woman on Friday, officials say.

"In keeping with the memorandum of understanding with the IIO, we notified the IIO right away and they are now asserting jurisdiction," said Oak Bay Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

Bee Street in front of the rec centre has been closed for several hours and it’s unknown when it will reopen.