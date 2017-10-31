

CTV Vancouver Island





A woman travelling on a BC ferry was rescued by a hover craft near Bowen Island Monday night after going overboard.

The Coast Guard was called around 5:45 p.m. after witnesses reported seeing a woman jump off the Queen of Cowichan ferry.

Rescue vessels were launched from that vessel and the Queen of Oak Bay.

BC Ferries says the woman was found clinging to a life ring after spending five hours in the water.

She was taken to a Vancouver hospital. Her condition is unknown.