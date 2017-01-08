Passengers on board a WestJet flight into Comox had quite the scare on Saturday after smoke was reported in the cabin.

WestJet flight 2181 was returning from Puerto Vallarta and was about 90 minutes from landing when passengers say they started smelling smoke.

“We could smell it, I couldn’t see it, definitely the smell was there,” Al Rathburn, a passenger on the flight, said.

WestJet tells CTV News the plane landed "normally" after an “abnormal odour” was detected in the cabin.

"Out of an abundance of caution we did request emergency crews to be on scene although we did not declare an emergency into Comox," the statement reads. "The original aircraft has been inspected, resulting in a delay in departing Comox this morning, but is expected to depart this afternoon."

The company added it hasn't been able to confirm that there was a presence of smoke in the cabin.

More than 100 people were on the flight. No injuries were reported.

The plane landed at the Comox Valley Airport just after 11 p.m.

Firetrucks escorted the aircraft into the terminal.

According to passengers, the smoke may have been coming from the communication system.

“That’s what they kind of figured it was because they went through all their checklists and narrowed it down to that,” James Clark said. “Everybody was pretty calm.”

Another passenger noted that the landing was quick and abrupt.

“I’ve never had a landing like that before,” Lucy Taylor said. “The pilot looked fairly stressed at the end.”

Others are thanking the WestJet crew for how they handled the situation.