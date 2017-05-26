

CTV Vancouver Island





The BC Green Party says it has made significant progress in negotiations with both the BC NDP and BC Liberals, but has yet to announce a formal deal with either party as British Columbians wait to see who will govern the province.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver, with MLA-elect for Saanich North and the Islands Adam Olsen, said the party would have an announcement to make mid-week next week on how it will operate in the Legislature when the house resumes.

“We recognize so many are waiting for a decision,” said Weaver. “I want to emphasize this is incredibly complex. It isn’t just about picking the BC NDP or BC Liberals, it’s about trying to ensure we have stability.”

Weaver said he had “productive” meetings with the Liberals on Thursday and with the NDP today at the Hotel Grande Pacific in downtown Victoria.

He once again reiterated a promise that the Greens were “on track” to make a formal announcement by Wednesday about how they’ll operate in the legislature when the house resumes.

But if Weaver was leaning toward supporting either party, he wasn’t tipping his hand Friday.

“What we’ve noticed at the table which is quite remarkable is that there is so much commonality on so many issues among all three parties,” he said.

He also said the Greens aren’t necessarily interested in forming a formal coalition with either party, and instead want to show “that this parliament can work through cooperation.”

Without Green support, neither the Liberals, with 43 seats, or the NDP, with 41 seats, could pass a throne speech, a budget or potentially realize the future of major projects like the Site C Dam and the Kinder Morgan pipeline.

Weaver’s news conference came on the same day Insights West released a poll that found more than half of British Columbians want the Greens to support the NDP in the legislature, not the Liberals.

An online survey of 803 British Columbians found 51 per cent think the Greens should support the NDP in a minority government, while 38 per cent said they should support the Liberals.

The same survey also found that most residents hope a new election isn’t triggered for at least another two years.

The Green Party said in any negotiations, it’s looking to secure official status in the Legislature, electoral reform and the banning of big money in politics.

Weaver and his MLA-elects, Adam Olsen and Sonia Furstenau, will return to the negotiation table on Monday with Clark and the Liberals.