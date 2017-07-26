Violent offender who allegedly threatened to stab Mountie arrested in Nanaimo
Nanaimo RCMP are searching for Lance Ian point, 34, who is wanted for 'several violent offences' and allegedly threatened to stab a Mountie. (Police handout)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017 5:14PM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 27, 2017 11:05AM PDT
Nanaimo RCMP say they've arrested a violent offender wanted for several offences including an incident where he allegedly threatened to stab a Mountie.
Police including a canine unit arrested Lance Point, 34, Wednesday on Shoreline Drive in the south end of Nanaimo.
They say upon seeing police, Point tried to run but was quickly apprehended without incident.
It's alleged the man was involved in a violent confrontation with officers who tried to arrest him on outstanding warrants in May.
Police say the man threatened to stab one of the officers with a knife.
He faces charges including assault with a weapon.