

The Canadian Press





Nanaimo RCMP say they've arrested a violent offender wanted for several offences including an incident where he allegedly threatened to stab a Mountie.

Police including a canine unit arrested Lance Point, 34, Wednesday on Shoreline Drive in the south end of Nanaimo.

They say upon seeing police, Point tried to run but was quickly apprehended without incident.

It's alleged the man was involved in a violent confrontation with officers who tried to arrest him on outstanding warrants in May.