Suspended Victoria Police Chief Frank Elsner has resigned from his job amid a lengthy investigation into his alleged misconduct, according to the Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board.

The board announced in a news release that “the employment relationship between Mr. Frank Elsner and the Board has been concluded by Mr. Elsner.”

Elsner will no longer receive a salary or other employment benefits effective immediately, it said.

Speaking to Adam Stirling on CFAX 1070, Victoria Mayor and Police Board Lead Co-Chair Lisa Helps said the resignation brings "some sense of closure."

She said the board is still in an unresolved dispute with Elsner, "so it's not all neat and tidy but it does allow the department to move on and move forward."

Helps said the board will meet early next week to determine its next steps in appointing a new police chief for the department.

Elsner had been suspended with pay from his role for more than a year as he faced misconduct allegations relating to his 2015 admission that he sent inappropriate Twitter DMs to the wife of a subordinate officer.

In March, retired judge Carol Baird Ellan, who reviewed the investigation into Elsner’s conduct, ruled that he should face disciplinary hearings for exchanging the “sexually charged” messages, providing misleading information to a member under his command as well as an investigator, using police equipment for purposes unrelated to his job and trying to procure a false or misleading statement from a potential witness.

Allegations unrelated to the Twitter DMs that Elsner engaged in unwanted physical contact with a female VicPD staff member were also allowed to proceed to a disciplinary hearing, as well as charges that he made unwelcome remarks of a sexual nature “that could reasonably be seen to objectify female staff members.”

Last month, Elsner was successful in petitioning the court to reopen the case, delaying the disciplinary hearings.