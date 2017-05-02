

Family members have confirmed the identities of two men killed after a fishing boat capsized off the coast of Tofino over the weekend.

The victims have been identified as Alvin Beckley and Mike Cutler, both Alberta men who were working on a construction crew at the Pacific Sands Resort in the coastal Vancouver Island town.

Cutler and Beckley were among five people aboard an 8.4-metre sport-fishing vessel that started taking on water and overturned Sunday near Bartlett Island, northwest of Tofino.

“It is with great sadness that I let everyone know that our brother Michael died in a traffic fishing accident in B.C.,” Cutler’s sister Cheryl said in a public Facebook post Monday. “Please say a prayer for our family at this difficult time. Love you bro.”

Cutler leaves behind two sons, ages 15 and 17, according to a GoFundMe page his family started to help cover funeral services and to support his kids.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of transporting Cutler's body to the east coast, "the place he loved dearly," the page states.

Beckley’s family has confirmed to CTV News that he also died in the tragic incident. According to a GoFundMe page set up for his family, Beckley fought through diabetes to return to work to support his three young girls, who are three, six and eight years old.

"The tragic accident has left their family understandably devastated and uncertain of their financial future as Alvin was their sole provider," a write-up on the page states.

Nearby boaters answered a mayday call when the group went overboard into frigid ocean waters Sunday afternoon.

From the time the call came in to the time the group was spotted and rescued, they were in rough seas wearing survival suits for about an hour-and-a-half, according to RCMP.

The five men were all transported to a local hospital, and Beckley and Cutler were later pronounced dead.

A statement from the Pacific Sands Resort’s director says the entire construction team is traumatized and that other crew members have returned home to be with their families.

The fishing boat was towed to a Tofino harbour and raised on Monday night.

The RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating, and the Transportation Safety Board announced Tuesday that it has sent investigators to assess the fatal sinking.