

CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria police are reminding pet owners to not leave their four-legged friends locked in the car after responding to two calls about animals in distress on Thursday.

Police officers smashed a car window on Vancouver Street after they were called about two dogs left alone in a vehicle.

One witness told CTV News two whippets were left in the car for at least two hours.

“The dogs had defecated all inside, it was so bad I almost threw up just from the smell coming out of the windows,” the man who called animal control, Ted Gordienko, said.

Police said they tried contacting the vehicle owner, but were unsuccessful.

“It’s the season now that people should not leave their animals in vehicles because they do get overheated very, very quickly and people don’t realize that,” said Victoria Police Const. Ari Knazan.

The dogs were taken by animal control and the vehicle was towed away.