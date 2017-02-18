A six-year-old Vancouver Island boy has enough Star Wars-branded Kraft Dinner to enjoy every day for the next year after a community came together to bring the boy his favourite food.

The store manager of Real Canadian Superstore in Nanaimo helped make the special delivery on Saturday.

“They’re good for the next year, until the release of the third movie,” Greg Welgan said.

The young boy eagerly awaited the truck’s arrival and helped unload the boxes when they arrived.

Everett Botwright has autism and is sensitive to food. His parents say getting him to eat can be difficult.

They recently found Star Wars-branded Kraft Dinner and it quickly became Everett’s favourite meal.

Last Sunday the boy’s dad reached out to the public via social media after they ran out of the limited edition mac and cheese.

People were quick to react to the post and helped spread the word.

Reed Botwright says he’s had people reach out to him from across Canada, the U.S. and even Germany.

“We can’t say it enough how much we appreciate that they’ve pooled their resources and searched through their connections to get us what Everett wants to eat,” he said.

It even caught the attention of Star Trek’s captain Kirk, William Shatner.

“Then he reached out to me, asked how I was doing,” Reed said. “I said it was a little overwhelming and then he gave me some parenting advice and I thought that was amazing. He’s been awesome.”

When Welgan heard the story he reached out to stores on Vancouver Island, but they were already sold out.

Superstores in Richmond and Coquitlam stepped up and found 411 boxes to ship to the Nanaimo family.

The supply will grow even more once Kraft Canada sends the 144 boxes it’s promised the Botwright’s.

“Not saying we’re sick of Kraft Dinner, but we certainly have had a lot of Kraft Dinner over the last few days,” Reed said. “We’ll probably have some more today.”