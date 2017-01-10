

A celebration of life ceremony will be held in Mill Bay today for the chief of the Malahat Volunteer Fire Department, Rob Patterson, who passed away earlier this month.

A procession will leave Kerry Park at 12:15 p.m. and arrive at Frances Kelsey Secondary School around 12:40 p.m.

All are welcome to attend a memorial at the school starting at 1 p.m., followed by refreshments at the Mill Bay Fire Hall.

There has been an outpouring of support from the public for Patterson’s family following his sudden death on Jan. 2.

“Rob was everything to us and we can also see what he has meant to so many others,” Patterson’s wife Tanya said in a Facebook post. “Please come join our family in celebration of Rob.”

The exact cause is not yet known, but Patterson’s family said the fire chief died while helping recover a friend’s stranded ATV.