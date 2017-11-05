

CTV Vancouver Island





A Vancouver Island woman who sews blankets for critically ill children was honoured for her fundraising efforts.

Angel Magnussen received the Wilson Liu Community Hero Award in Vancouver on Friday.

At the age of 16 the Port Alberni woman created Hugginz By Angel, a charity that gives blankets and other items to kids with serious illnesses and children with special needs.

She’s also raised more than $330,000 for Variety – The Children’s Charity of B.C.

In June, Root’s Canada named Magnussen Canada’s nicest person.