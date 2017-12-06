

Victoria police say they're looking for a dog named Cooper reportedly stolen in a busy area of downtown Victoria last month.

Investigators say the dog, a seven-year-old male Chihuahua-terrier cross, was taken on Nov. 24 but not reported to them until Nov. 30.

It happened in the 900-block of Yates Street sometime between 11 a.m. and noon.

Police describe the dog as having a small scar above his left eye and a sore left rear foot.

They’ve released photos of him to the public in hopes someone will recognize him.

Anyone with information on Cooper's disappearance are asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.