There is a heavy police presence at a popular Victoria tourist destination following reports of shots being fired Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses tell CTV News as many as eight police cruisers rushed to Fisherman’s Wharf in the Inner Harbour along with the region’s Emergency Response Team.

There were reports of shots fired, possibly from a boat docked at the wharf, though that has not been confirmed by police.

Staff at Jackson’s Ice Cream said the ERT members had riot shields and long guns, and officers convened on Dock E, which houses fishing vessels and monthly private moorage.

Pictures from the scene showed a crowd of onlookers gathered at the wharf, with a section cordoned off behind police tape.

People on vessels or houseboats at the wharf were ordered to leave the area as police began searching certain vessels.

Officers did board one of the vessels but there's no word on what they found. An ambulance had arrived on scene around 6 p.m.

Crowd gathering at Fisherman's Wharf following reports of shots fired. Large police presence, part of area cordoned off. More to come. pic.twitter.com/lcYuOoVHty — CTV News VI (@CTVNewsVI) June 21, 2017