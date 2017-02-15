

Police in Central Saanich have arrested an 81-year-old Nanaimo man accused in a number of sex assaults that took place between 30 to 40 years ago.

Geradus Wilhelmus Peters has been charged with one count of indecent assault and four counts of sexual assault involving four different women, according to police.

Peters lived in Central Saanich from 1960 to 1998 and the assaults took place between 1975 and 1986.

Police believe there may be other victims who they hope will come forward.

Central Saanich Police Deputy Chief Derren Lench said investigators have been probing the case despite a challenging length of time since the assaults occurred.

“We continue to support the victims who have had to relive the memories of these assaults,” said Lench.

Court records show the charges were sworn on Feb. 8, and Peters will appear in a Victoria courtroom April 6.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Det. Bryant at 250-652-4441.