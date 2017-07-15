

CTV Vancouver Island





An orca that was rescued in Pugent Sound and returned home to Johnstone Strait 15 years ago has given birth to a second calf.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says Springer was first spotted by CetaceaLab with her new calf off B.C.’s coast last month.

Springer’s first calf, Spirit, was born in 2013.

Back in 2002 Springer was found orphaned and sick off the coast of Seattle.

The orca was rescued, rehabilitated and then taken by jet catamaran to the north end of Vancouver Island where she was reunited with her family.

“Springer’s story is an inspiration on many levels,” said Paul Spong of OrcaLab. “It proved that an orphan orca, alone and separated from her family, can be rehabilitated and returned to a normal productive life with her family and community.”

According to officials, Springer is most often seen on the north central B.C. coast and occasionally returns to Johnstone Strait in the summer.

News of the second half comes days before the 15th anniversary of her rescue with a celebration taking place July 21 to 23 in Telegraph Cove.