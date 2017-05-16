

CTV Vancouver Island





A jaw-dropping road rage incident in Saanich that stopped traffic and stunned onlookers has been caught on camera.

Police say they received multiple 911 calls about a fight in the exit lane of the Saanich Plaza parking lot, turning onto Ravine Way, around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

In the video, posted to Facebook by a witness, two men throw punches and grapple with each other before others step in to break up the altercation.

“Both men were agitated at something that had occurred on the roadway. They pulled into the parking lot and engaged with one another and then started a fight,” said Saanich police spokesman Sgt. Jereme Leslie.

Police say they’re not sure what sparked the melee because both men involved gave two very different accounts of what happened.

Leslie said both men haven’t provided many more details about the fight because they both want to move on.

Despite how violent the altercation appeared in the video, Saanich police say they’re not aware whether either of the men suffered injuries.

Leslie said fights like this are very rare, but urge drivers to keep their cool when on the road.

“Individuals can certainly, if they see something they don’t agree with on the roadway, call police, not get involved, be an excellent witness, take a licence plate number and give as much detail to the police as possible.”

He said charges likely won’t be laid against either of the men.