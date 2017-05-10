A family in Comox has become Vancouver Island’s newest millionaires after winning the BC Children’s Hospital Choices Lottery.

The family of four had their name drawn out of nearly 300,000 tickets for the grand prize of $2.2-million.

The winner says her two-and-a-half year old son Cooper was treated for kidney problems at the children’s hospital and the family went through a very difficult time.

“It was very stressful handing your child over to doctors and professionals … you trust in them, but it’s so emotional I just sat in Starbucks and cried the whole time,” Lana McKenzie said.

Following a successful surgery, the mother of two says her son will live a normal and healthy life.

The staff was so wonderful during their stay, McKenzie says she wanted to support the children’s foundation and bought a ticket last minute.

The B.C. mom was working at the time of the draw and it was co-worker of hers that told her an L. McKenzie from Comox had won.

“I said oh my gosh that could be us,” McKenzie said. “I was shaking and crying.”

McKenzie’s husband Shanon works away from home and she says the money will allow him to be closer to her and the kids.

“The first thing I said to him when I called him, I said we really won … you can be at home with the kids, you can be with us,” McKenzie said.

For the grand prize the Vancouver Island family could choose between a package, which included a house, or $2.2-million in cash.

McKenzie says they chose the money, which will give her family financial freedom and a key purchase her husband has been waiting to make.

“This really is his dream come true too, he gets his boat he’s always wanted,” she added.

The proceeds from the BC Children’s Choices Lottery support ground-breaking research at the BC Children’s Hospital into the prevention, treatment and cure of childhood illnesses.