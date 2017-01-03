Islanders are remembering Rob Patterson, chief of the Malahat Volunteer Fire Department, as a true hero and highway safety advocate following his sudden death on Monday.

The exact cause is not yet known, but Patterson’s family said he died doing what he always did: helping others.

Patterson’s wife and one of his sons found the 53-year-old after he had gone out on his ATV to recover a friend’s stranded vehicle.

On Tuesday the Langford Fire department lowered its flags to half-mast in Patterson’s honour.

“What a loss not only to the Malahat fire department and the community he served up there, but to the entire fire service in British Columbia,” said Langford fire chief Bob Beckett.

He says Patterson’s legacy is so much more than just highway safety and improvement.

“Rob should also be recognized for the work he did with the BC Fire Chiefs Association, the promotion of the fire service in zone one on Vancouver Island as well as his belief in giving back to community through volunteerism,” Beckett added.

Condolences were also shared on social media and an online fundraiser for Patterson’s family mourning the loss of a “true hero.”

“Rob Patterson was a father and husband. Most knew him as Chief of the Malahat volunteer fire department,” wrote Cody Tetley on a GoFundMe campaign. “He has always been heavily involved in the hall and community. Always being there to lend a hand to anyone that needed it.”

The online fundraiser was launched to help cover funeral costs and get family members like Patterson’s son home for the service.

It had raised more than $5,770 as of Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Dave LeQuesne, owner of Westshore Towing, said he met Patterson in 2008 when they both attended an accident on the Malahat.

“From the first meeting you could tell Rob was a leader, the type of guy that gets in there and gets the job done,” LeQuesne told CTV News. “We’ve lost a great person.”

Patterson worked as an electrician with Victoria Shipyards for over five years.

His true passion was undoubtedly his volunteer work with the Malahat fire department with which he served for more than 19 years.

Patterson was also on the executive board of the Fire Chiefs’ Association of British Columbia and local assistant to the Fire Commissioners Office.

“He made a difference in what he did,” said Conrad Cowan, manager of public safety with the Cowichan Valley Regional District. “He will be missed.”

