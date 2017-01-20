Featured
Flying club says 'it’s a miracle' student, instructor survived plane crash
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 1:23PM PST
Last Updated Friday, January 20, 2017 6:46PM PST
Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board are combing over the scene of a Cessna plane crash that injured an instructor and student pilot Thursday.
Two TSB investigators were expected to spend their Friday at the site just north of the Duncan airport, where a small plane struck high-voltage power lines before crashing in a farmer’s field.
Both people aboard the Cessna 172, a female instructor and male student from the Victoria Flying Club, survived.
“Both doing well as can be expected,” club president Ramona Reynolds told CTV News. “It’s a miracle.”
While the student was able to pull himself out of the wreckage and suffered only minor injuries, the flying instructor was trapped in the downed plane for nearly two hours before she was finally extricated, and remains in hospital in serious condition.
The student has since been released from hospital, and on Friday the flying club said he’s been commended for maintaining a calm demeanour and keeping a cool head after the crash.
The crash happened while the pair were attempting a “touch-and-go” landing on the 1,500-foot-long runway at Duncan Airport.
The president of the Duncan Flying Club said many students practice on the runway because it is a small, tough landing used for advanced training purposes.
The TSB has gathered preliminary information on the crash, saying weather was fair when it happened.
They’re now examining the plane wreckage to look for anything else that may have gone wrong, such as an aerodynamic stall or engine failure.
With files from CTV Vancouver Island's Jessica Lepp
Photos
One person was loaded onto a stretcher and airlifted to hospital in critical condition following a plane crash into power lines near the Duncan airport. Another person aboard the plane was transported to hospital in stable condition. Jan. 19, 2017. (CTV Vancouver Island)
Two people were rushed to hospital, one in critical condition, after a small Cessna plane struck power lines in a crash just north of Duncan airport. Jan. 19, 2017. (CTV Vancouver Island)