A fish farm off the coast of western Vancouver Island is blaming a series of storms after thousands of plastic feed bags washed ashore on the Broken Group Islands.

Omega Pacific Sea Farms released a statement Tuesday morning saying it was "concerned about a report from Parks Canada that a number of empty plastic feed bags have been recovered from the shores of four islands in the Broken Group."

The aquaculture operator said its Jane Bay farm in Barkley Sound has been battered by a series of storms over the last month, beginning on Oct .18, when a storm even partially sank one of its barges.

The Coast Guard attended and said the incident was a low environmental risk, Omega Pacific said.

While the company worked on salvaging the barge, a second storm on Nov. 6 caused even more damage and led to a number of plastic feed bags spilling into Jane Bay.

The feed bags they recovered were placed in empty totes and secure to a cement storage float, the company said.

"This is an unfortunate event and we want to thank the efforts of those who have helped retrieve additional aquaculture bags from beaches and the environment we all care about," it said.

Parks Canada said some 2,000 of the bags were found on Nov. 10 washed ashore on four of the Broken Group of Islands, a protected area of the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve.

In a leaked memo obtained by CTV News, Parks Canada detailed the spill and said charges could be possible in the incident, but it has not publicly mentioned the company at fault or if charges will still be recommended.

First Nations, environmental clean-up groups and local NDP MP Gord Johns didn't find out about the spill until Fri., Nov. 17, through CTV media coverage and blasted Parks Canada for not notifying them earlier.

Parks Canada and local environmental groups like Surfrider say they have been working on cleaning up the debris in the park reserve.

