

CTV Vancouver Island





Animal control acted quickly after a group of sheep escaped a farm in Saanich, casually grazing their way along a major road.

Six of the woolly animals were spotted grazing on the side of Blenkinsop Road, near Seven Oaks Mental Health Facility.

Earlier reports said the sheep were in the middle of the road.

Pound inspectors arrived just after 11 a.m. Friday to round up the missing sheep and return them to their owner.

They were eventually shepherded back home.