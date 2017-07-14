

CTV Vancouver Island





A bizarre incident unfolded on the Trans-Canada Highway in Saanich when a parked police cruiser was struck by a suspected drunk driver – as officers investigated another possible case of impaired driving.

Saanich police were conducting traffic enforcement around the McKenzie Avenue overpass construction zone early Friday, ticketing those who exceeded the 40 km/h speed limit.

Officers then got a tip from Victoria police that a possible drunk driver was headed their way, and when they pulled the vehicle over, the driver showed signs of being impaired.

While officers launched an investigation into that driver, with emergency lights flashing, another vehicle heading east past McKenzie Avenue was clocked speeding and driving without headlights on, according to police.

When they tried to pull that driver over, the vehicle smashed into one of the parked cruisers. Police said that driver also appeared to be impaired by alcohol and arrested her at the scene.

"Our officers were very fortunate. They put themselves in situations where there is risk to enforce these Motor Vehicle Act and criminal code regulations, so you could say there was some luck involved," said Const. Damien Kowalewich.

The 31-year-old Saanich woman now faces impaired driving charges after blowing double the legal limit on a breathalyzer test, as well as tickets for Motor Vehicle Act violations including driving alone with a learner’s licence.

The first driver also failed a breathalyzer test and was handed an immediate 90-day roadside prohibition and had their vehicle impounded for 30 days.

No officers, drivers or passengers were injured in the collision.