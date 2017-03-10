

A Courtenay man has been banned from owning animals for 10 years after he failed to get veterinary care for his English bulldog.

The BC SPCA says Darren Wiebe was given 12 months’ probation, a one year suspended sentence and 50 hours of community service.

Wiebe’s 10-year-old dog "Fallen" was surrendered to the Comox and District SPCA Branch in May 2016 with a number of health problems and had to be euthanized.

“She had significant hair loss over most parts of her body and her skin was yellow, scabby, infected and bleeding,” said BC SPCA senior animal protection officer Tina Heary. “Her eyes were filled with pus and bleeding, she had a gangrenous odour and her toes were raw and bloody.”

The necropsy report noted that she was underweight with chronically inflamed eyes and ears.

According to the SPCA, Fallen’s condition could have been treated had it been addressed earlier.

“Wiebe admitted that Fallen’s condition had been declining but he did not seek help for her,” says Heary. “This case is such an important reminder to all pet guardians of the responsibility they have to ensure that their animals get proper veterinary care. Fallen’s pain and suffering, and ultimately her death, was a direct result of neglect.”

The BC SPCA says it investigates roughly 10,000 cases of animal cruelty and neglect every year.